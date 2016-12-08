SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 DECEMBER 2016 10.30 A.M.



DECISION OF SCANFIL PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON STOCK OPTION PLAN



On 12 April 2016, the General Meeting of shareholders of Scanfil Plc decided to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on granting stock options rights to certain key personnel of the company and its subsidiaries. The total number of option rights can be 900,000 and they entitle the key personnel to subscribe for a combined total of 900,000 of the company's new shares or shares in company's possession.



Based on the authorisation by the General Meeting, the Board of Directors has decided to grant the CEO and members of the Management Group option rights in all for 250,000 shares as follows: Petteri Jokitalo 110 000 pcs, Tomi Takanen 20 000 pcs, Keijo Anttila 20 000 pcs, Kai Valo 20 000 pcs, Timo Sonninen 20 000 pcs, Mats Lundin 20 000 pcs, Markku Kosunen 20 000 pcs ja Kristoffer Asklöv 20 000 pcs. The option rights shall be marked "2016A". Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one (1) of the company's new shares or shares in its possession. The subscription period for option right 2016A is 1 May 2019 - 30 April 2021. The subscription period for the option rights included in the option plan will not begin, unless the production and financial goals and conditions, set separately by the Board of Directors for exercising the option rights, are met. The option rights whose goals are not met will expire as determined by the Board. The stock options were granted without compensation. The subscription price of option right 2016A is EUR 3.38 which is the trading-volume weighted average share price in the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki of the period 1 - 31 March 2016.



The complete terms and conditions of the options plan 2016 (A) - (C) are enclosed with this stock exchange release and presented on Scanfil Plc's website.



SCANFIL PLC



Board of Directors



Additional information: Chairman of the Board of Directors, Harri Takanen tel. +358 8 4882 111



Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 12 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. The total number of employees is 3,500.



