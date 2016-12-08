

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished Thursday's session solidly higher after the U.S. and European markets closed with large gains overnight on hopes of a state-backed rescue for struggling Italian lenders and amid optimism that fiscal-stimulus measures outlined by President-elect Donald Trump could lift U.S. economic growth.



Investors also looked ahead to the ECB meeting later in the day. Faced with weak growth and inflation across the 19-country euro zone, the central bank is widely expected to extend its asset purchase program by six months.



China's Shanghai Composite index slid 6.88 points or 0.21 percent to 3,215.37 as trade and forex data painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 60 points or 0.27 percent at 22,861.



While China's foreign exchange reserves fell nearly $70bn last month to hit their lowest level in nearly six years, trade data for November offered some relief, with exports and imports both beating forecasts.



China's exports unexpectedly rose 0.1 percent in the month from a year ago in dollar terms, confounding expectations for a decline of 5 percent. At the same time, imports advanced 6.7 percent in contrast to the expected fall of 1.9 percent.



Japanese shares hit their highest level in more than 11 months after Chinese trade data came in unexpectedly strong. Investors shrugged off domestic data showing a downward revision to third-quarter economic growth. Investors also ignored a decision by Moody's changing its outlook on Italy to negative.



The Nikkei average climbed 268.78 points or 1.45 percent to 18,765.47, the highest level since December 2015, while the broader Topix index closed 1.48 percent higher at 1,512.69.Tepco shares soared 17.5 percent on reports that the nuclear operator will get $123 billion increased loan from the government to cover the Fukushima clean-up.



Australian shares rose sharply to hit a three-month high, led by gains among miners and banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 65.50 points or 1.20 percent to 5,543.60 as solid Chinese data helped investors brush off data showing a widening of Australia's trade deficit in October. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 63.60 points or 1.15 percent higher at 5,599.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group jumped 1-3 percent after iron ore prices surged to a 27-month high on Wednesday. Lender ANZ rallied 2.5 percent, NAB advanced 1.1 percent and Westpac gained 2.1 percent as Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler said he sees 'continued strong growth' in the economy in the next 18 months. Energy giant Santos fell over 2 percent after announcing a radical shake-up of its operations.



Fairfax Media lost 1.2 percent as the company confirmed an approach by a potential buyer. Bellamy's Australia rallied 2.8 percent after it responded to a query from the ASX over its surprise December 2 trading update.



Insurance Australia Group soared 4.5 percent after the insurer reaffirmed guidance for the financial year ended 30 June 2017.



Seoul shares rallied as concerns over the state of Italy's beleaguered banking sector eased and market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbed again to reach a fresh record high. The Kospi average jumped 39.18 points or 1.97 percent to 2,031.07. While shares of Samsung Electronics gained 1 percent, SK Hynix, Hyundai Motor and POSCO rallied 2-6 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 26.24 points or 0.38 percent to 6,916.01 ahead of the ECB meeting. Insurer Tower paced the gainers to close 5.2 percent higher at 81 cents. Steel & Tube Holdings, Sky Network Television, A2 Milk and Orion Health rallied 3-5 percent.



India's Sensex was rallying nearly 1.7 percent on expectations that the RBI's decision on Wednesday to withdraw the incremental CRR requirement will give banks more room to cut lending rates.



Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted climbed 1.2 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia and Malaysia were up 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Overnight, U.S. stocks logged their biggest one-day rally since the election amid bets that President-elect Donald Trump's policies would accelerate economic growth.



The Dow rallied 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 1.3 percent to reach fresh record closing highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.1 percent.



