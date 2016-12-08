sprite-preloader
08.12.2016 | 09:47
PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan Recognises Top Australian Companies at Annual Excellence Awards in Sydney


SYDNEY, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today honoured best companies in Australia at the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards banquet, held at the Hilton Sydney.

Companies recognised include Stellar, Interactive Intelligence, Cyara and ipSCAPE. Telstra walked away with triple awards at the banquet, the Customer Contact Service Provider of the Year, Enterprise Mobility Service Provider of the Year and Enterprise Collaboration Service Provider of the Year.

Mr. Mark Dougan, Managing Director, Australia at Frost & Sullivan said that Frost & Sullivan is excited to host the excellence awards in Australia, which is in its 11th year now, to recognise and celebrate best-in-class companies in the country.

"Frost & Sullivan hopes that the recognition will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the Australian recipients. We congratulate all the Australian award recipients," he added.

He also said that the recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

For more details on the 2016 Australia Excellence Awards log-in http://frost-apac.com/ausawards/. You can also connect with Frost & Sullivan on social media, includingTwitter, Facebook and Linkedin for the latest news and updates. We also invite you to join the conversation using FrostAwards or FrostAUAwards

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the 2016 Australia Excellence Awards recipients:

Award Title

Recipient

Automation & Electronics


Australia Pressurised Irrigation Controls Market Leadership Award

WiSA

Australia Emerging Company of the Year in Advanced Manufacturing

AMAERO ENGINEERING

Energy & Environment


Australian Waste Management Company of the Year

TOXFREE

Australia Smart Lighting Solutions Growth Excellence Award

VIVID INDUSTRIAL

Australia UPS Vendor of the Year

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Australia UPS Service Provider of the Year

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Australia Water Treatment Technology Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award

BIOGILL

Australia Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award

CBRE

Australia Facilities Management Software Company of the Year

SERRAVIEW

Australia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

JLL

Healthcare


Australia Healthcare IT Company of the Year

FUJITSU AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Australia CRO Growth Excellence Leadership Award

NOVOTECH

ICT


Global Construction Collaboration Solutions Company of the Year

ACONEX

Global Wearable Technology Vendor of the Year (Professional Sports)

CATAPULT

Australia Customer Interaction Management Platform Testing Vendor of the Year

CYARA

Australia FinTech Vendor of the Year in Digital Payments

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

Australia FinTech Vendor of the Year in Lending

PROSPA

Australia Cloud Contact Centre Vendor of the Year

ipSCAPE

Australia Conferencing Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

REDBACK CONFERENCING

Australia Data Centre Services Market Leadership Award

EQUINIX

Australia Data Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

NEXTDC

Australia Hosted Customer Contact Service Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

Australia Enterprise Mobility Service Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

Australia Enterprise Collaboration Service Provider of the Year

TELSTRA

Australia Customer Contact Optimisation Solution Vendor of the Year

VERINT

Australia Customer Interaction Management Solutions Vendor of the Year

INTERACTIVE INTELLIGENCE

Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year

STELLAR

Australia Next Generation Radio Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA

Australia Biometrics Vendor of the Year

NEC AUSTRALIA

Australia Enterprise Mobility Management Vendor of the Year

AIRWATCH BY VMWARE

Media Contact:

Carrie Low
Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific
Email: carrie.low@frost.com

Alice Chia
Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific
Email: alice.chia@frost.com




