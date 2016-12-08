Frost & Sullivan Recognises Top Australian Companies at Annual Excellence Awards in Sydney





SYDNEY, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today honoured best companies in Australia at the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards banquet, held at the Hilton Sydney.

Companies recognised include Stellar, Interactive Intelligence, Cyara and ipSCAPE. Telstra walked away with triple awards at the banquet, the Customer Contact Service Provider of the Year, Enterprise Mobility Service Provider of the Year and Enterprise Collaboration Service Provider of the Year.

Mr. Mark Dougan, Managing Director, Australia at Frost & Sullivan said that Frost & Sullivan is excited to host the excellence awards in Australia, which is in its 11th year now, to recognise and celebrate best-in-class companies in the country.

"Frost & Sullivan hopes that the recognition will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the Australian recipients. We congratulate all the Australian award recipients," he added.

He also said that the recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the 2016 Australia Excellence Awards recipients:

Award Title Recipient Automation & Electronics

Australia Pressurised Irrigation Controls Market Leadership Award WiSA Australia Emerging Company of the Year in Advanced Manufacturing AMAERO ENGINEERING Energy & Environment

Australian Waste Management Company of the Year TOXFREE Australia Smart Lighting Solutions Growth Excellence Award VIVID INDUSTRIAL Australia UPS Vendor of the Year SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Australia UPS Service Provider of the Year SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Australia Water Treatment Technology Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award BIOGILL Australia Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award CBRE Australia Facilities Management Software Company of the Year SERRAVIEW Australia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award JLL Healthcare

Australia Healthcare IT Company of the Year FUJITSU AUSTRALIA LIMITED Australia CRO Growth Excellence Leadership Award NOVOTECH ICT

Global Construction Collaboration Solutions Company of the Year ACONEX Global Wearable Technology Vendor of the Year (Professional Sports) CATAPULT Australia Customer Interaction Management Platform Testing Vendor of the Year CYARA Australia FinTech Vendor of the Year in Digital Payments TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED Australia FinTech Vendor of the Year in Lending PROSPA Australia Cloud Contact Centre Vendor of the Year ipSCAPE Australia Conferencing Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award REDBACK CONFERENCING Australia Data Centre Services Market Leadership Award EQUINIX Australia Data Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award NEXTDC Australia Hosted Customer Contact Service Provider of the Year TELSTRA Australia Enterprise Mobility Service Provider of the Year TELSTRA Australia Enterprise Collaboration Service Provider of the Year TELSTRA Australia Customer Contact Optimisation Solution Vendor of the Year VERINT Australia Customer Interaction Management Solutions Vendor of the Year INTERACTIVE INTELLIGENCE Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year STELLAR Australia Next Generation Radio Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA Australia Biometrics Vendor of the Year NEC AUSTRALIA Australia Enterprise Mobility Management Vendor of the Year AIRWATCH BY VMWARE

