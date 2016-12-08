Frost & Sullivan Recognises Top Australian Companies at Annual Excellence Awards in Sydney

SYDNEY, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan today honoured best companies in Australia at the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards banquet, held at the Hilton Sydney.
Companies recognised include Stellar, Interactive Intelligence, Cyara and ipSCAPE. Telstra walked away with triple awards at the banquet, the Customer Contact Service Provider of the Year, Enterprise Mobility Service Provider of the Year and Enterprise Collaboration Service Provider of the Year.
Mr. Mark Dougan, Managing Director, Australia at Frost & Sullivan said that Frost & Sullivan is excited to host the excellence awards in Australia, which is in its 11th year now, to recognise and celebrate best-in-class companies in the country.
"Frost & Sullivan hopes that the recognition will serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration for the Australian recipients. We congratulate all the Australian award recipients," he added.
He also said that the recipients of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Australia Excellence Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the 2016 Australia Excellence Awards recipients:
Award Title
Recipient
Automation & Electronics
Australia Pressurised Irrigation Controls Market Leadership Award
WiSA
Australia Emerging Company of the Year in Advanced Manufacturing
AMAERO ENGINEERING
Energy & Environment
Australian Waste Management Company of the Year
TOXFREE
Australia Smart Lighting Solutions Growth Excellence Award
VIVID INDUSTRIAL
Australia UPS Vendor of the Year
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Australia UPS Service Provider of the Year
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
Australia Water Treatment Technology Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award
BIOGILL
Australia Facilities Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award
CBRE
Australia Facilities Management Software Company of the Year
SERRAVIEW
Australia Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
JLL
Healthcare
Australia Healthcare IT Company of the Year
FUJITSU AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Australia CRO Growth Excellence Leadership Award
NOVOTECH
ICT
Global Construction Collaboration Solutions Company of the Year
ACONEX
Global Wearable Technology Vendor of the Year (Professional Sports)
CATAPULT
Australia Customer Interaction Management Platform Testing Vendor of the Year
CYARA
Australia FinTech Vendor of the Year in Digital Payments
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
Australia FinTech Vendor of the Year in Lending
PROSPA
Australia Cloud Contact Centre Vendor of the Year
ipSCAPE
Australia Conferencing Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award
REDBACK CONFERENCING
Australia Data Centre Services Market Leadership Award
EQUINIX
Australia Data Centre Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award
NEXTDC
Australia Hosted Customer Contact Service Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
Australia Enterprise Mobility Service Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
Australia Enterprise Collaboration Service Provider of the Year
TELSTRA
Australia Customer Contact Optimisation Solution Vendor of the Year
VERINT
Australia Customer Interaction Management Solutions Vendor of the Year
INTERACTIVE INTELLIGENCE
Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year
STELLAR
Australia Next Generation Radio Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA
Australia Biometrics Vendor of the Year
NEC AUSTRALIA
Australia Enterprise Mobility Management Vendor of the Year
AIRWATCH BY VMWARE
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.
For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organisation prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?
