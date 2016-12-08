Introduction of new point-of-sale devices drives the future of commerce enablement in the U.K., enhancing the existing Clover portfolio

Follows successful introduction in the U.S. in 2015

Entrepreneurs want technology solutions that help businesses operate more effectively, foster better engagement with customers, and securely accept the latest innovation in payments. To that end, First Data (NYSE: FDC), the global leader in commerce-enabling technology, today announced the expansion of its Clover platform with the official launch of Clover Mini and Clover Mobile in the U.K. The "all-in-one" business management solutions have enjoyed broad adoption in the U.S. since they were introduced last year. With Clover, business owners have the point-of-sale technology to handle the daily challenges of running a business.

"We have been impressed with the popularity of both Clover Mobile and Clover Mini in the U.S., with thousands of the devices being deployed everywhere from quick service restaurants to major sports arenas," commented Michael Neborak, EVP, Head of the EMEA region at First Data. "Today we are delighted to officially launch these two cutting-edge solutions to U.K.-based business owners so they can run their businesses more efficiently while accepting transactions safely and securely."

The Clover Mini and Clover Mobile devices utilize unique cutting-edge technology that allows consumers to enter their PIN on a tablet based, touchscreen device that is EMV compliant and has successfully completed common criteria evaluation against the JTEMS POI Protection Profile. As such, Clover Mini and Clover Mobile are among the very first devices to be approved with this technology for deployment in the U.K. market and represent a groundbreaking innovation in cardholder authentication.

Clover Mobile was created to sell on the move, whether that be at a restaurant table, from a food van, at displays in store or in a busy queue. Clover Mobile gives business owners the power of integrated inventory management, accounting, analytics and more all in a hand-held device.

Clover Mini redefines the payment terminal, providing business owners with a comprehensive solution to streamline operations. Clover Mini operates with the same power as the original Clover device, Clover Station, in a much smaller package, meaning business owners can access the same intuitive tools without compromising on counter space.

Benefits of Clover Mobile and Mini include:

Ability to accept multiple EMV credit and debit payment types, contactless payments (including Android Pay TM and Apple Pay TM ) and Swipe (MSR)

and Apple Pay ) and Swipe (MSR) Manage tips and cash back

Optional Bluetooth printer (Mobile only)

Front-facing camera that enables barcode and QR code reading

Wi-Fi, 3G or Ethernet (Mini only) connectivity options

7" Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display screen

Touchscreen PIN entry for debit transactions and touchscreen signature capture for credit transactions

Fully PCI PTS 4.0 certified, including the Secure Reading and Exchange of Data (SRED) module

Liquid silicone rubber surrounding Clover Mobile provides additional product protection for improved impact (drop) performance

As part of the Clover family, both Clover Mini and Mobile provide access to the Clover App Market which allows developers to create innovative apps for business owners. Apps such as appointment scheduling, reporting and inventory management free up small business owners' time by simplifying and/or automating tasks.

First Data first launched Clover Station in 2014 and it quickly became one of the fastest-selling point-of-sale systems in the world. It was introduced to the U.K. market in 2014 and is available through First Data's wholly-owned acquiring business in the U.K. in addition to AIB Merchant Services and Lloyds Bank Cardnet.

For more information on Clover in the U.K., please click here.

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in 118 countries around the world. The company's 24,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world's largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 2,500 transactions per second and $1.9 trillion per year.

EMV is a registered trademark of EMVCo, LLC. Android Pay is a trademark of Google Inc. Apple Pay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161208005201/en/

Contacts:

First Data

Louisa Excell

+44 1268 296 578

Louisa.Excell@FirstData.com