Liaison Technologies Expands Strategic Partnership with AK Loman to Extend Delivery Capabilities to European Customer Base





Increased Demand for Liaison Solutions in Europe Necessitate Move to Expand Strategic Partnership with Key Reseller Partner

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison Technologies,an industry-recognized leader in integration and data management solutions, and AK Loman, a leading London-based IT consultancy firm, today announced expansion of their reseller partnership to include delivery and professional services. This expansion extends the market reach, delivery and support capabilities and positions Liaison to better meet the demand of its growing European customer base.

AK Loman is a Gold-certified Liaison reseller partner with proven capabilities and skills particularly within Liaison's Delta/ECS' and Liaison Contivo' suite of products. Before becoming an official reseller partner, AK Loman worked closely with Liaison for nearly two years on some of Liaison's largest European accounts.

"The Liaison integration and data transformation products are key to delivering affordable solutions to meet the needs of our clients, without the data tax imposed by many other suppliers in this technology space," says Andi McBurnie, Founder and Technology Director at AK Loman.

The expertise and experience of AK Loman helps Liaison to provide tailored solutions for the diverse and increasingly complex integration and data management needs of European enterprises. "We at Liaison have strong confidence that this alliance will provide a platform for a more intimate and active customer relationship development, as well as help improve the level of support provided," says Mikko Soirola, Liaison's Senior Vice President of Sales in Europe.

About Liaison Technologies

Liaison Technologies provides integration and data management solutions to help customers unlock the power of a data-centric approach to their business. Liaison's cloud-based approach breaks down the barriers between data silos to tap into the valuable information needed to make better decisions, faster. Tailored to solve complex data problems today while building a robust foundation for tomorrow's unforeseen challenges, Liaison fosters a seamless flow of information securely and at scale. Founded in 2000, Liaison serves more than 7,000 customers in 46 countries, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and Singapore. For more information, visit www.liaison.com

About AK Loman

AK Loman provide a unique approach to improving the profitability of businesses trying to move to a digital, web scale future. Focusing on their investment in IT to help them deliver optimal value, reducing the IT cost to serve and delivering affordable technology solutions that are seamlessly integrated with their existing business, suppliers and customers.

Founded in 2014 following 15 years of the founders working together on large scale projects, AK Loman has grown consistently, building a solid, trusted and affordable delivery team operating throughout Europe.

