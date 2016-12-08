Cinemo Announces Support for Automotive Processors from STMicroelectronics

KARLSRUHE, Germany, December 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Cinemo enriches the connected car experience with the integration of STMicroelectronics' Accordo 5 automotive processors

Cinemo, a global leader in high-performance automotive-grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management and connectivity middleware, has announced support for the new Accordo 5 family of automotive processors from STMicroelectronics.

Advanced chip integration of the Accordo 5 devices brings full-digital head-unit with features such as smartphone mirroring to entry- and mid-range vehicle markets, with high-performing multi-processor architecture ensuring superior graphics, audio, and video quality.

Cinemo's award-winning multimedia middleware allows ultra-fast media management, highly optimized playback, and powerful content distribution, delivering a fresh dimension to the car. With a highly efficient footprint, Cinemo's architecture is optimized to ensure the fastest and most reliable experience at automotive-grade quality. Cinemo's patented Distributed Playback' also enables outstanding multimedia performance with front and rear seat entertainment via personal device infotainment integration.

"Cinemo's support of STMicroelectronics' Accordo 5 automotive processors represents a compelling offering for the infotainment market consisting of advanced automotive multimedia on a cost-effective SOC, so we are delighted to make this available to our partners," said Jim Corbett, Co-Founder of Cinemo.

About Cinemo

CPU and Operating System agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device and streaming format. Designed and optimized for the high quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / in-vehicle infotainment system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

