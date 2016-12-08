As of December 14, 2016, the following bond loan issued by Delarka Fastigheter AB (publ) will be delisted from STO Corporate Bonds upon requests by the issuer. Last day of trading will be, December 13, 2016.



Issuer: Delarka Fastigheter AB (publ) ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0005498094 ------------------------------------------------ Short Name: DELAR 1 ------------------------------------------------ Last trading day: December 13, 2016 ------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Sofia Tångelin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.