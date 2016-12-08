TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE December 8, 2016 at 11.00 a.m.



Technopolis Financial Reporting and AGM in 2017



Financial Statements Bulletin for 2016 will be published on February 3, 2017.



Annual Report for 2016 will be published on February 22, 2017.



The Annual General Meeting will be held on March 23, 2017 in Espoo, Finland.



Technopolis Plc will publish three interim reports in 2017:



- Interim report January-March on May 4, 2017 - Interim report January-June on August 29, 2017 - Interim report January-September on October 31, 2017



Technopolis Plc



Additional information: Tuuli Oja Investor Relations Manager Phone +358 45 134 2191



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 20 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,700 companies and their 49,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.