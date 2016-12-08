anyoption Selects GBG for Identity Verification and KYC Automation

LONDON, December 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

anyoption (http://www.anyoption.com/), the world's leading binary options broker, announced this morning that it has entered into an agreement with GBG, the global leader in identity data intelligence. The agreement provides KYC automation, follow the new regulation coming out by Mifid, ESMA & Cysec, in the anyoption platform through deployment of GBG ID3global identity verification technology into anyoption platform.

As anyoption's user growth continues at a rapid pace, the solution ultimately allows the company to automate and streamline the KYC process. This equates to a shorter onboarding process, helping to improve the end user.

anyoption is also considering implementation of further GBG products and services to address fraud and risk, and to build enhanced customer and location intelligence. The industry leading GBG solutions will further strengthen anyoption's role as a leader in the binary options community by underscoring the importance of taking steps to improve safety and customer experience.

In a statement of anyoptions' founder and CEO, Mr. Shy Datika;

"Our company aspires to excel in every aspect of the business, acknowledging that compliance with the laws is the beating heart of a contemporary investment firm."

Mr. Shy Datika went on to explain that this new collaboration will help anyoption to continue its grow in European and non-European presence and to diversify its set of investment products; saying "anyoption's plan is to become more than the leader of the binary option industry, positioning itself as a boutique investment bank which offers unique investment products, including but not limited to binary options, that outweigh other options available in today's diverse marketplace."

GBG enables innovative organizations, like anyoption, to transact globally with confidence. By adding this fully scalable solution to the anyoption platform, the company will be able to further streamline its process; ultimately making anyoption not only a leader in the industry, but one of the safest brokers to work with.

About anyoption'

anyoption's trading platform is operated by Ouroboros Derivatives Trading Ltd., a registered European investment firm authorized and regulated by CySEC under License number: 187/12. anyoption's license is a regulated full market maker, enabling the company to offer the highest level of financial services on par with licenses issued by the EU's regulators and is the only binary options platform recognized by South Africa's FSB.

