

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to more than a 5-week low of 1.0856 against the euro, from an early high of 1.0828.



Against the pound, the franc dropped to 1.2752 from an early high of 1.2698.



The franc edged down to 112.58 against the yen, from an early high of 113.05. This may be compared to an early 3-day low of 112.51.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound and 110.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX