sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 08.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,888 Euro		+0,026
+0,44 %
WKN: A0ETVA ISIN: CA3499151080 Ticker-Symbol: F4S 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,832
5,927
13:26
5,833
5,931
13:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC5,888+0,44 %