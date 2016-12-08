Aspo Oyj: Aspo decreases the amount of its revolving credit facility



ASPO DECREASES THE AMOUNT OF ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

On October 10, 2014, Aspo announced signing of a revolving credit facility of EUR 40 million. Currently the financing position of Aspo is strong and funding reserves can be decreased.

Aspo has cancelled EUR 20 million part of the original EUR 40 million agreement on December 8, 2016. The remaining revolving credit facility is currently undrawn and it will mature during the fourth quarter in 2017.



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.







