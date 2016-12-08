CGC Stock: Still LookingCanopy Growth Corp (TSE:CGC) announced on December 1, 2016, that it would be acquiring a competitor in Mettrum Health Corp (CVE:MT) for an all-stock deal. Initially, both CGC stock and MT stock advanced on this news, with Mettrum stock enjoying a 38% gain to start the day.But selling quickly ensued, and in the days ahead, almost the entire price premium paid to Mettrum shareholders was erased. The crazy swings and the volume-induced volatility that began late this year are set to continue. Canopy Growth Stock and other licensed marijuana producers have become a favorite among day traders who seek such volume and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...