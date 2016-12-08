

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (YGE), one of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers, announced the company expects its PV module shipments to be in the estimated range of 600MW to 670MW for the quarter ending December 31, 2016 and 2.1GW to 2.2GW for the fiscal year of 2016.



Third-quarter net loss was RMB 335.4 million compared to a net loss of RMB 3.20 billion in the third quarter of 2015. Loss per ADS was RMB 18.5 compared to a loss per ADS of RMB 176.1 in the third quarter of 2015.



Third-quarter total PV module shipments were 365.3MW, compared to 460.4MW in the third quarter of 2015. Total net revenues were RMB 1.46 billion compared to RMB 2.23 billion in the third quarter of 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX