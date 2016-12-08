sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 08.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,506 Euro		-0,228
-2,61 %
WKN: A2AKY4 ISIN: DK0060738409 Ticker-Symbol: 2ES 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING A/S
NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDIC WATERPROOFING HOLDING A/S8,506-2,61 %