This information is information that Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S is obliged to disclose pursuant to the Danish Securities Trading Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below. The information was submitted for publication at 1.00 p.m. CET, on 8 December 2016.

It is hereby announced that Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S (the "Company"), Danish company registration number 33 39 53 61, has received the following notification pursuant Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act and Section 55, cf. 56 of the Danish Companies Act. The information contained in this press release is made as a consequence of sale of shares made today in connection with an accelerated bookbuilding.

Following the sale, Axcel IV K/S (Danish company registration number 32 90 65 16), now directly holds nominally DKK 1,821,826 shares of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 7.56% of the total share capital in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S. Accordingly, Axcel IV K/S holds below 10% of the total share capital in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S.

Following the sale, Axcel IV K/S 2 (Danish company registration number 33 42 65 69), now directly holds nominally DKK 1,447,699 shares of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 6.01% of the total share capital in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S. Accordingly, Axcel IV K/S 2 holds below 10% of the total share capital in Nordic Waterproofing A/S.

AXIII MPH Invest ApS (Danish company registration number 28857314), now indirectly controls nominally DKK 3,366,418 shares of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 13.98% of the total voting rights in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S. Accordingly, AXIII MPH Invest ApS indirectly controls less than 15% of the total voting rights in Nordic Waterproofing A/S.

AXIII MPH Invest ApS controls AXIII MPH Invest ApS (Danish company registration number 28857314) AXIII MPH Invest ApS controls AXIII MP Holding ApS who in turn controls Axcel Management A/S. Axcel Management A/S is the advisor to and exercises the voting rights of Axcel IV K/S, CVR-no. 32906516, Axcel IV K/S 2, CVR-no. 33426569 and AX Management Invest II K/S, (Danish company registration number 32906656), who are the direct shareholders.

Following the reportable transactions described above as well as certain other transactions by AX Management Invest K/S, (Danish company registration number 32906672) and AX Management Invest II K/S, (Danish company registration number 32906656) carried out in relation to the above, Axcel-affiliated entities in total now holds DKK nominally 3,400,422 shares of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 14.12% of the total share capital and voting rights in Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S.

About Nordic Waterproofing

Nordic Waterproofing, in its current form, was established in 2011 by Axcel, by means of a merger of the Swedish and Danish waterproofing subsidiaries of Trelleborg AB's and Lemminkäinen Oy's roof installation businesses. Today, Nordic Waterproofing is one of the leading providers in the waterproofing market in northern Europe. The Company provides high-quality products and solutions for waterproofing in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and Germany. In Finland and in Denmark, through part-owned franchise companies, the Company also provides installation services. The Company markets its products and solutions under nine brands, all with long heritage, most of which are among the most established and well-recognized brands in waterproofing in their respective markets, such as Mataki, Trebolit, Phønix Tag Materialer, Kerabit, Nortett and SealEco. Nordic Waterproofing is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the stock ticker NWG.

For more information about Nordic Waterproofing, visit www.nordicwaterproofing.com

