Research and Markets-Global Coconut Milk Market 2016-2020: New Innovative Product Launches Drives Growth with Goya Foods, McCormick, Pureharvest, Theppadungporn Coconut & WhiteWave Foods Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Coconut Milk Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global coconut milk market to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Coconut Milk Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of coconut milk to individual consumers.
One of the positive trends that will affect the growth of the market during the forecast period is the increasing investments by the players in the market. The players in the market are investing in increasing their production capabilities and improving their distribution networks.
According to the report, one of the main growth drivers of the coconut milk market is the health benefits associated with the consumption of coconut milk. Coconut milk helps in improving the immune system of the body, thereby helping to prevent diseases. The lauric acid found in coconut milk is easily absorbed by the body and used by the body for energy. Also, this fatty acid helps in lowering cholesterol levels, improving blood pressure, and preventing heart attacks or strokes.
Further, the report states that sourcing of tender coconuts is one of the main challenges faced by the global coconut milk market. The players in the market used to source their coconuts from Brazil initially, however due to the increase in demand, the supply from Brazil was not able to meet the demand. Hence, they have shifted to Asia to source the coconuts from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and India, which are the largest coconut producers as of 2012.
Key vendors
- Goya Foods
- McCormick
- Pureharvest
- Theppadungporn Coconut
- WhiteWave Foods
Other prominent vendors
- CHI
- Ducoco
- Edward & Sons
- iTi Tropicals
- Pacific Foods
- Thai Agri Foods
- Turtle Mountain
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Market drivers
Part 10: Impact of drivers
Part 11: Market challenges
Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjv45p/global_coconut
