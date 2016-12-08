sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets-Global Coconut Milk Market 2016-2020: New Innovative Product Launches Drives Growth with Goya Foods, McCormick, Pureharvest, Theppadungporn Coconut & WhiteWave Foods Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 08, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Coconut Milk Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global coconut milk market to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Coconut Milk Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of coconut milk to individual consumers.

One of the positive trends that will affect the growth of the market during the forecast period is the increasing investments by the players in the market. The players in the market are investing in increasing their production capabilities and improving their distribution networks.

According to the report, one of the main growth drivers of the coconut milk market is the health benefits associated with the consumption of coconut milk. Coconut milk helps in improving the immune system of the body, thereby helping to prevent diseases. The lauric acid found in coconut milk is easily absorbed by the body and used by the body for energy. Also, this fatty acid helps in lowering cholesterol levels, improving blood pressure, and preventing heart attacks or strokes.

Further, the report states that sourcing of tender coconuts is one of the main challenges faced by the global coconut milk market. The players in the market used to source their coconuts from Brazil initially, however due to the increase in demand, the supply from Brazil was not able to meet the demand. Hence, they have shifted to Asia to source the coconuts from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and India, which are the largest coconut producers as of 2012.

Key vendors

  • Goya Foods
  • McCormick
  • Pureharvest
  • Theppadungporn Coconut
  • WhiteWave Foods

Other prominent vendors

  • CHI
  • Ducoco
  • Edward & Sons
  • iTi Tropicals
  • Pacific Foods
  • Thai Agri Foods
  • Turtle Mountain

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pjv45p/global_coconut

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2016 PR Newswire