Global Sensor-Based Gun Systems Market 2016 - Forecasts to 2020 Featuring Key Vendors: Armatix, DoDaaM Systems, Hanwha Techwin, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Saab & TrackingPoint - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sensor-based Gun Systems Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global sensor-based gun systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.99% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sensor-based gun systems market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated in the overall market from the sales of sensor-based guns, which operate as a stationary platform (or turret platform) in border patrol and camp or infrastructure protection applications and sensor-based small arms (pistols, revolvers, and rifles) that are used by militaries, border security personnel, law enforcement agencies, hunters, and civilians. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Of late, many development initiatives have been undertaken to supplement the existing armaments of military forces, as well as the training applications. For example, in 2013, the US Department of Defense (DoD) initiated the development and testing of a smart targeting system, Location of Miss and Hit (LOMAH), to support the training and live precision firing needs of combatants.



According to the report, owing to the growing cross-border terrorism and illicit trafficking of weapons, the prime focus of defense agencies has shifted toward securing international borders with advanced technologies. Therefore, the investment in homeland security has also been augmented in the last decade. In terms of securing international borders, technologies used by Israel have emerged as one of the most accepted countermeasures across the globe. Israel has initiated and implemented various state-of-the-art homeland security mechanism to ensure control over cross-border infiltration.



Further, the report states that accelerating territorial disputes and disturbances along country borders are propelling countries to adopt innovative and effective measures to minimize or counter threats. One such initiative is the development of combat or attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This is an enhancement of the earlier versions of UAVs, which are mostly deployed for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes. These newly developed attack UAVs or drones are capable of hunting and launching attacks, in addition to conducting surveillance operations. These UAVs are to be fitted with weapons such as guided missiles and precision bombs for swift and effective execution of the missions.

Key vendors



Armatix

DoDaaM Systems

Hanwha Techwin

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Saab

TrackingPoint

Other prominent vendors



Adunok

Kalyani

TriggerSmart

Yardarm Technologies



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/27x8kc/global

