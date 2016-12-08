United States Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations Markets, 2021 - Market to Reach $4.6 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Membrane Technology for Liquid and Gas Separations" report to their offering.

The combined U.S. market for membranes used in liquid and gas separations should reach $4.6 billion by 2021 from $3.4 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, from 2016 to 2021.

This report is primarily a study of the U.S. market, but due to the international presence of many industry participants, global activities are included where appropriate. Values are given in U.S. dollars, and revenue is counted at the manufacturer level. Forecasts are in constant U.S. dollars and growth rates are compounded. Five-year projections are provided for market activity and value.



Industry structure, technological trends, pricing considerations, R&D, government regulations, company profiles and competitive technologies are included in the study. Only industrial-scale membrane products will be evaluated. No consumer products (i.e., point-of-use water systems) are included in the analysis.



This report provides:



An overview of the market for membrane technology for liquid and gas separations, with examination of the global activities due to the international presence of many industry participants.

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Information on applications for membrane technology for liquid and gas separations, including potable water, process water, and wastewater treatment; food and beverage processing; biopharmaceuticals production; other large-scale liquid separations; and industrial gas separation.

Coverage of technologies including reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, electrochemical processes, gas separation, pervaporation, and others.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



- Study Goal And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Intended Audience

- Scope Of Report

- Information Sources

2: Executive Summary

3: Industry Overview



- History Of The Industry

- Membrane Technology

- Methods Of Filtration

4: Membrane Technology Types



- Reverse Osmosis

- Nanofiltration

- Ultrafiltration

- Microfiltration

- Electrochemical Processes

- Value Of The U.S. Market For Membrane Products Used In Liquid Separations By Membrane Type

- Gas Separation

- Pervaporation

5: Applications For Membrane Technology



- Potable Water Production

- Wastewater Treatment

- Process-Water Treatment

- Food And Beverage

- Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology

- Other Industrial Liquid Separations

- Industrial Gas Separations

6: Patent Survey



- Patents By Application

- Patents By Company

7: Industry Structure



- Mergers And Acquisitions

- Company Profiles

