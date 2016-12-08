Asia-Pacific Hemophilia A and B Therapeutics in Markets to 2022: Market will be Valued at $699.1m and $112.9m Respectively in 2022, Growing from $444.9m and $76.3m in 2015, at CAGR of 6.7% and 5.8% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hemophilia A and B Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2022 - Growth Driven by Increasing Treatment-Receiving Pool, Launch of Long-Acting Replacement Therapies and Non-factor Therapy" report to their offering.

The mainstay of treatment for hemophilia is to replace the missing factor VIII or factor IX, produced using plasma-derived or recombinant methods. Some patients develop inhibitors to factor VIII or factor IX treatment and need a bypassing agent, such as factor VIIa, to resolve bleeds. Patients of hemophilia A or B often require lifelong treatment to prevent and control bleeding episodes, and this therefore represents a lucrative market opportunity.



The current marketed products landscape comprises replacement factor therapies, such as recombinant therapies and new long-acting recombinant products. The current pipeline shows strong promise, as it shows a gradual shift from short-acting recombinant factor VIII or factor IX to long-acting recombinant factor VIII, and from factor replacement therapies to non-factor therapies. Nevertheless, significant unmet need remains for products that can avoid the development of inhibitors in patients with hemophilia.

Though late-stage pipeline for treatment of hemophilia seems promising, the main market restraint is likely to be low penetration of new long-acting recombinant therapies in India and China, owing to their high expected prices.

Scope

The Hemophilia A and B Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $699.1m and $112.9m respectively in 2022, growing from $444.9m and $76.3m in 2015, at compound annual growth rates of 6.7% and 5.8%.



- How will non-factor therapies contribute to the growth?

- What will be the impact of the new long-acting recombinant factor VIII and recombinant factor IX products in the hemophilia A and B market sales?

The pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including both those that are well established in hemophilia A and B, and novel targeted therapies.



- Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

- Will the pipeline address unmet needs such as less frequently administered therapies and risk of inhibitor development for hemophilia A and B patients?

- What are the most promising first-in-class targets for hemophilia A and B?

- Will the current first-in-class targets have a broader therapeutic potential across the Asia-Pacific markets?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.



- What are the barriers that will limit the uptake of premium-priced recombinant factor VIII and recombinant factor IX therapies in the assessed countries?

- Which factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

Co-development deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in hemophilia A and B, with total deal values ranging from under $10m to over $280m.



- How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

- What were the terms and conditions of key co-development deals?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction



3 Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Analysis



5 Clinical Trial Analysis



6 Multi-scenario Forecast



7 Drivers and Barriers



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations



9 Appendix

