

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said the leading index suggested stable growth momentum in the region as a whole.



The composite leading index remained stable at 99.8 in October, the OECD reported Thursday.



The indicator pointed to growth momentum picking up in several advanced economies and strengthening in major emerging economies.



Signs of growth gaining momentum emerged in the composite leading index for the United States, Canada, Germany and France, the agency said. In the United Kingdom, there were signs of improvement in the short term.



Growth was expected to gain momentum in emerging economies namely China and India. At the same time, stable growth momentum was signaled for Japan and the euro area.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX