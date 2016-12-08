Regulatory News:

Func Food Group Oyj, reg. no. 2592369-6 ("Func Food Group"), has proposed to its shareholders to approve a resolution to incur a convertible loan for the company in the maximum amount of EUR 3,000,000. The convertible loan shall be offered for subscription to the company's shareholders pro rata.

The purpose of the convertible loan is to enable a further acceleration of growth in the company's operations, including geographical expansion. The granting of the convertible loan is subject to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting's approval. The meeting will be held on December 15 2016.

The information contained in this press release is such information that Func Food Group Oyj is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication on 8 December, 2016, at 13.00 CET.

