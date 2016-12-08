

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $69.40 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $67.28 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $716.2 million. This was up from $692.0 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $69.40 Mln. vs. $67.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $716.2 Mln vs. $692.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.5%



