sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 08.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,677 Euro		-0,071
-0,36 %
WKN: A0LDA7 ISIN: US1717793095 Ticker-Symbol: CIE1 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CIENA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIENA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,322
19,915
13:25
19,158
19,92
13:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CIENA CORPORATION
CIENA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CIENA CORPORATION19,677-0,36 %