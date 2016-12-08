Global Nanorobotics Systems Market Growth at 6% CAGR - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nanorobotics Systems Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global nanorobotics systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2016-2020.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One of latest trends in the market is mind-controlled nanorobots trial. A lot is happening in the nanorobots technology industry, which will drive the demand for nanorobotics systems. Scientists and researchers from Israel have tested a contraption in September 2016, involving the use of a person's brain waves to control the DNA-based nanorobots placed inside the shell of a cockroach. The experiment was a success and changed the physiology of cockroach as the nanorobots were triggered by a mere human thought. The trial has opened new dimensions of controlling the nanorobots with the brain. The trail is the next step in specific therapeutic use, especially if the medicine or drug has to work at difficult locations such as inside the brain for treatment of mental disorders.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is development of technologies for medical use. One of the factors affecting the adoption of micro- and nanorobots is the increasing number of its applications. Universities such as Chonnam National University (South Korea) have been consistently providing breakthroughs in microrobotics that can be commercialized.

In March 2015, the Chonnam National University's R&D center developed an active endoscope. The university also signed a contract for $8.27 million with Woo Young Medical, a medical device manufacturer, for the transfer of technology. The center will receive 2% from the sales of the endoscopes as a license fee.

Key vendors:



Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Electrovac

EVG

FEI

JEOL



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Key leading countries



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: SWOT analysis



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Research Institutes involved in nanorobotics development



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x34g8x/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716