

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, retreating from its recent highs, after the European Central Bank kept its key interest rates on hold and decided to extend its monthly bond buying program till the end of December 2017, although at a slower pace of 60 billion euros a month.



In the policy session in Frankfurt, the Governing Council kept the refi rate unchanged at a record low of zero percent, the deposit rate at -0.40 percent, and the marginal lending facility rate at 0.25 percent. The rate decision was in line with economists' expectation.



The bank also decided to continue its purchases under the asset purchase programme or APP, at the current monthly pace of EUR 80 billion until the end of March 2017.



From April 2017, the net asset purchases are set to be carried out at a monthly pace of EUR 60 billion until the end of December 2017, or beyond, the bank said.



In his post-policy meeting press conference, the ECB Chief Draghi said that the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside.



The ECB expects an economic growth of 1.7 percent for this year, in line with the September forecast. For 2017, the GDP is seen rising to 1.7 percent, up from September estimate of 1.6 percent.



Inflation is expected to grow 0.2 percent in 2016, unchanged from its previous projection. For 2017, the bank lifted the inflation forecast to 1.3 percent, from 1.2 percent seen in September.



The currency showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the euro held steady against the franc and the pound, it rose against the greenback. Against the yen, it declined.



The euro that appreciated to near a 4-week high of 1.0873 against the greenback immediately after the decision retreated to a 3-day low of 1.0640 in a short while. At Wednesday's close, the pair was valued at 1.0752. On the downside, 1.05 is possibly seen as the next support level for the euro.



Data from the Labor Department showed that initial jobless claims pulled back in the week ended December 3.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 258,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 268,000. The drop in jobless claims matched economist estimates.



Pulling away from its recent 8-day high of 0.8571 against the Sterling, the euro declined to a 2-day low of 0.8438 in a short while. The euro is poised to locate support near the 0.83 area.



The Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed that U.K. permanent job placements grew at the fastest pace in nine months in November.



The number of people placed in permanent jobs rose again in November, with the rate of growth quickening to its sharpest since February.



The single currency eased to a 2-day low of 1.0810 against the Swiss franc, from near a 2-month high of 1.0898 set in the aftermath of the announcement. Continuation of the euro's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.07 region.



The euro that firmed to a 6-1/2-month high of 123.34 against the yen at 7:45 am ET declined to a 3-day low of 121.63. The next possible support for the euro-yen pair may be located around the 118.00 mark.



Survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed that a measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased unexpectedly in November to the strongest level in almost one year.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey climbed to 48.6 in November from 46.2 in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 45.5.



Following a 2-day high of 1.5090 hit against the NZ dollar at 7:45 am ET, the euro reversed direction and dropped to a 3-day low of 1.4846. The euro is seen finding support around the 1.46 area.



The 19-nation currency reversed from a new 4-week high of 1.4513 against the aussie, weakening to a 2-day low of 1.4284. The next possible support for the euro-aussie pair is seen around the 1.41 mark.



The euro declined to a 3-day low of 1.4093 against the loonie, after having advanced to a 10-day high of 1.4354 soon after the ECB decision. The euro is likely to challenge support near the 1.41 area.



