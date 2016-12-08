Raisio plc Stock Exchange Release 8 December 2016



PROPOSAL FOR MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND THEIR REMUNERATION



Based on the proposal given by the nomination workgroup set by the Supervisory Board from among its members, the Supervisory Board of Raisio plc proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 March 2017 as follows:



During the term commencing after the closing of the General Meeting, the remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board would be EUR 5,000 per month and the remuneration to the members of the Board EUR 2,500 per month. Approximately 20% of this remuneration shall be paid by assigning shares in the Company's possession and approximately 80% in cash. The remuneration shall be paid in two equal instalments during the term so that the first instalment is paid on 15 June and the second on 15 December. In addition to this, a remuneration of EUR 800 in cash would be paid to the Chairman of the Board and a remuneration of EUR 400 in cash to the members of the Board for each board meeting, including the meetings of committees set by the Board among its members. For a teleconference meeting this remuneration would be EUR 400 in cash to the Chairman of the Board and EUR 200 in cash to the members of the board. Moreover, they will receive per diem allowance for meeting days and their travel expenses will be compensated according to the company's travelling rules.



The number of members of the Board of Directors for the term commencing on 23 March 2017 would be confirmed as six.



Board members whose term ends - Erkki Haavisto, Matti Perkonoja, Michael Ramm-Schmidt and Ann-Christine Sundell - would be re-elected and Ilkka Mäkelä and Leena Niemistö be elected as new members - all of them for the term commencing at the closing of the General Meeting. Antti Tiitola has informed that he will no longer be available when electing members of the Board of Directors.



Further information on persons proposed to be elected as members of the board is available on the company's website at the address: http://www.raisio.com/en_US/annual-general-meetings



RAISIO PLC



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager tel. +358 50 567 3060



Further information: Paavo Myllymäki, Chairman of the Supervisory Board,tel. +358 40 582 8261



