Hereby Joined stock company "TALSU MEŽRUPNIECIBA" informs that has received from companies shareholder Gatis Štaks filled in standart form for the notification regarding the acquisition of a significant amount of capital shares of Gatis Štaks, according to which Gatis Štaks has direct acquisition (proportion of voting rights -95,408%).



More information can be found in the attachment to this notification.



Member of the Supervisory Board



AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba"



Alda Kiore,



+371 6444714,



tmr@tmr.lv



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=607662