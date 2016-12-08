Hereby Joined stock company "TALSU MEŽRUPNIECIBA" informs that has received from companies shareholder Gatis Štaks filled in standart form for the notification regarding the acquisition of a significant amount of capital shares of Gatis Štaks, according to which Gatis Štaks has direct acquisition (proportion of voting rights -95,408%).
More information can be found in the attachment to this notification.
Member of the Supervisory Board
AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba"
Alda Kiore,
+371 6444714,
tmr@tmr.lv
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=607662
More information can be found in the attachment to this notification.
Member of the Supervisory Board
AS "Talsu mežrupnieciba"
Alda Kiore,
+371 6444714,
tmr@tmr.lv
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=607662