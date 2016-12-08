

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to cut the cost of prescription drugs, sending Pharmaceutical and biotechnology shares down Wednesday.



'I'm going to bring down drug prices. I don't like what's happened with drug prices,' the incoming President said an interview for TIME's Person of the Year issue, held at Trump Tower in New York City.



Drug companies including Mylan and Valeant had increased drug prices massively over the past several months.



Trump's election was initially seen favorable to the drug industry on expectations that he would deal softly towards drug pricing than Hillary Clinton.



One of the areas of the stock market that went up after the Republican's victory was biotechnology shares, mainly under the impression that the Trump administration was less likely to bring down drug prices.



The interview was published Wednesday, the day the New York business tycoon was named as Time magazine's Person of the Year 2016.



Trump said he wants to get a list of companies , which announced that they're moving jobs out of America. 'I can call them myself five minutes apiece, they won't be leaving. Okay. It's hard when they say the foundations are already in. That's tough,' he told the Time editors.



Trump also spoke about Russia, advice from Barack Obama and how he will lead.



