

MIAMI-DADE-COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Burger King has introduced a donut burger in Israel to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.



The burger will be called the SufganiKing, a play on the Hebrew word for donut, which is sufganiyot. The burger will be sold for about $4.



Donuts are typically eaten by Jews in Israel and throughout the world to commemorate the miracle of Hanukkah, whereby the Maccabean Jews overthrew the Greeks to regain control of Jerusalem.



Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is celebrated with the consumption of oily fried foods like sufganiyot, or jelly filled donuts.



The 'SufganiKing' will be a normal Whopper hamburger, but with donuts in place of buns. The normal jelly doughnut filling will be replaced by ketchup.



The SufganiKing will be available at Burger King restaurants throughout Israel from the start of Hanukkah on December 25 through January 1.



