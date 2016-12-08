

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced important steps to better support consumer access to hearing aids. The agency issued a guidance document Wednesday explaining that it does not intend to enforce the requirement that individuals over the age of 18 receive a medical evaluation or sign a waiver prior to purchasing most hearing aids. USFDA also said that this guidance is effective immediately.



The FDA is also announcing its commitment to consider creating a category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that could deliver new, innovative and lower-cost products to millions of consumers.



FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D., said 'the guidance will support consumer access to most hearing aids while the FDA takes the steps necessary to propose to modify our regulations to create a category of OTC hearing aids that could help many Americans improve their quality of life through better hearing.'



The FDA has cited that hearing loss affects some 30 million people in the United States and can have a significant impact on communication, social participation and overall health and quality of life. It has been estimated that despite the high prevalence and public health impact of hearing loss, only about one-fifth of people who could benefit from a hearing aid seek intervention.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX