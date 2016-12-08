Regulatory News:

Today, the Swedish Government adopted regulation changes for the technical inspection of vehicles as part of the Swedish transposition of the EU's so-called "inspection package". The government's decision will mandate unchanged inspection intervals compared to current intervals.

According to the new regulation, the government decided that passenger cars and other light vehicles (with a total weight exceeding 3.5 tonnes) shall be inspected the first time three years after the vehicle is first put into use, the second time within two years after the first inspection, and thereafter fourteen months after the previous inspection date.

"Sweden is one of the world's leading countries in terms of both road safety and the environment. The government has recently decided on a new start for Vision Zero", says Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson according to the press information from the government. Furthermore, says Anna Johansson says that "Well-functioning vehicle inspection throughout the country for both light and heavy vehicles is important for both individuals and fleet owners."

"The government's decision provides a good basis for the industry and Sweden to continue to develop road safety while creating large environmental and consumer benefits", says Magnus Greko, President and CEO of the Opus Group.

Mölndal, December 8, 2016

Opus Group AB (publ)

Opus Group is a leading innovative technology focused growth company in the vehicle inspection market. The company has a strong focus on customer service and innovative technology within IT, emission testing and vehicle communication. The Group had SEK 1,650 million in revenues in 2015 with strong operating cash flow and good operating profitability. With over 1,500 employees, Opus Group is headquartered in Mölndal in the Gothenburg region of Sweden and has 25 regional offices, 20 in the United States and the others in Stockholm, Peru, Chile, Mexico and Pakistan. Opus Group has production facilities in the U.S. in Hartford and Ann Arbor. The Opus Group share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161208005984/en/

Contacts:

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Greko

President and CEO

Phone: 46 31 748 34 00

E-mail: magnus.greko@opus.se

or

Peter Stenström

Investor Relations

Phone: 46 765 25 84 93

E-mail: peter.stenstrom@opus.se