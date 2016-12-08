sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0MKUW ISIN: GG00B1NPGZ52 
08.12.2016
BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

London, December 8

To: Company Announcements

Date: 8 December 2016

Company: BH Macro Limited

Subject:HOLDING(S) IN COMPANY

Please see the attached pdf document in respect of a Notification of Major Interest in Shares which has been received by the Company today.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0812161757-95FE_2016-12-08__TR1_Schroders_BH_Macro_Limited_CC.pdf

All Enquiries:

Sharon A Williams
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745436


