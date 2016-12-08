Technavio's chemicals and materials research analysts have recently published numerous reports focusing on the booming specialty chemicals market. Technavio's continuously growing specialty chemicals report librarynow features updated content on solvents, specialty chemicals, and acrylic acid and its derivatives. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 60% discount by becoming a Technavio Insights member

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Solvent Market 2016-2020

The construction industry has witnessed a sudden growth in emerging economies. Increasing utilization of solvents in the construction of residential buildings and complexes will lead to steady growth during the forecast period.

The APAC region will be the largest market for solvents owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical and paint coatings industry in this region

The paints and coatings segment is the largest segment in the solvent market, which is slated to witness a surge in growth owing to increased consumption in various end-use industries such as automotive, architecture, and pharmaceuticals.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2016-2020

The specialty chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2020. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to display strong growth, owing to the growing manufacturing sector in this region.

Germany was the largest specialty chemical producer in Europe, followed by France, the Netherlands, and Italy. The specialty chemicals segment accounted for more than 30% of the total chemicals sales in the EU.

With limited arable land and the mounting demand for food grains, governments are relying on specialty chemicals to minimize wastage and improve agricultural yield.

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market 2016-2020

The global acrylic acid and its derivatives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2020, driven by the growing demand from various end-use industries, such as automobiles, furniture, and construction.

The growing industrial and commercial base in India and China is expected to foster the market for acrylic acid and its derivatives in APAC.

The latest development in this market is the use of acrylic coatings in industrial insulation applications, as they offer a thin-film thermal insulation coating that requires low maintenance.

