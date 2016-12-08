Endodontic Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Endodontic Supplies in US$ Thousand. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Brasseler USA (US)
- Coltene/Whaledent AG (Switzerland)
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US)
- DiaDent (Korea)
- DMG America (US)
- FKG Dentaire SA (Switzerland)
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)
- Kerr Corporation (US)
- Laboratoire Septodont (France)
- MICRO-MEGA® SA (France)
- Ultradent Products, Inc. (US)
- VOCO GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Nanotechnology in Dental Fillings and Implants
- Automation: The Ongoing Trend in Root Canal Therapy
- Stem Cell Therapy
- The New Name of the Game
- Choosing between Endodontic Retreatment & Endodontic Surgery
- Regenerative Endodontics: The Current Buzzword in the Market
- Growing Prominence of Bioactive Materials in Endodontics
- Using Calcium Hydroxide as Interim Intracanal Medicament
- Novel Endodontic Repair Filling Materials Swarm the Market
- Treatment of Residual Obturation Materials
- Focus on Developing Endodontic Materials with Better Aesthetics
- Select Endodontic Materials Causing Discoloration of Teeth
- Dental Implants Vs Endodontics: Making a Case for Endodontics Therapy
- Concerns over Use of Paraformaldehyde-Containing Materials
- Bacteria in Root Canals: What's the Risk?
- Risk of Mercury Contamination in Root Canals
2. DENTAL MARKET REVIEW
- Demographics & Spending on Oral Care Shape Trends in the Dental Market
- Growth Drivers in the Dental Market
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
- Transforming Role of Dental Practice
- Group Practices Take Precedence over Solo Dental Establishments
- Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
- M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Endodontics: An Introduction
- Root Canal Therapy: An Overview
- Endodontic Supplies
- Instruments Used in Root Canal Treatment
- Barbed Broaches
- Gates Glidden Drills
- Peeso Reamer Drills
- NiTi (Nickel titanium) Rotary Instruments
- Lentulo Spiral Filler/Rotary Paste Filler
- Finger Spreader
- Endodontic Plugger
- Gutta Percha Points
- Absorbent Paper Points
- Endodontic Files
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- DENTSPLY and Sirona Merge Operations
- Ultradent Products Launches MTA Flow Repair Cement
- FKG Dentaire Launches XP-endo® Instruments
- Septodont Launches BioRoot RCS
- Lifco to Acquire Nordiska Dental's Endodontic Products
- Kerr Announces New Identity for Dental Consumables Brands
- Sirona, Dentsply & VDW Enter into Endodontics Partnership
- Kerr Endodontics Launches ElementsFree Cordless Obturation System in Canada
- Ultradent Products Launches Endo-Eze EVOS Endodontic Motor
- Ultradent Products Unveils Endo-Eze Endodontic Hand Files and Burs
- FKG Dentaire Introduces XP-endo Finisher
- DENTSPLY Receives FDA Clearance for ProRoot MTA Root Repair Material in Pediatric Pulpotomies
- DENTSPLY Launches Upgraded WaveOne Gold Line of Endodontic Files
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
