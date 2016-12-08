Endodontic Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Endodontic Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Endodontic Supplies in US$ Thousand. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as



Brasseler USA (US)

(US) Coltene/Whaledent AG ( Switzerland )

) Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US)

DiaDent (Korea)

DMG America (US)

FKG Dentaire SA ( Switzerland )

) Ivoclar Vivadent AG ( Liechtenstein )

) Kerr Corporation (US)

Laboratoire Septodont ( France )

) MICRO-MEGA® SA ( France )

) Ultradent Products, Inc. (US)

VOCO GmbH ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Nanotechnology in Dental Fillings and Implants

Automation: The Ongoing Trend in Root Canal Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

The New Name of the Game

Choosing between Endodontic Retreatment & Endodontic Surgery

Regenerative Endodontics: The Current Buzzword in the Market

Growing Prominence of Bioactive Materials in Endodontics

Using Calcium Hydroxide as Interim Intracanal Medicament

Novel Endodontic Repair Filling Materials Swarm the Market

Treatment of Residual Obturation Materials

Focus on Developing Endodontic Materials with Better Aesthetics

Select Endodontic Materials Causing Discoloration of Teeth

Dental Implants Vs Endodontics: Making a Case for Endodontics Therapy

Concerns over Use of Paraformaldehyde-Containing Materials

Bacteria in Root Canals: What's the Risk?

Risk of Mercury Contamination in Root Canals

2. DENTAL MARKET REVIEW



Demographics & Spending on Oral Care Shape Trends in the Dental Market

Growth Drivers in the Dental Market

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales

Transforming Role of Dental Practice

Group Practices Take Precedence over Solo Dental Establishments

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Endodontics: An Introduction

Root Canal Therapy: An Overview

Endodontic Supplies

Instruments Used in Root Canal Treatment

Barbed Broaches

Gates Glidden Drills

Peeso Reamer Drills

NiTi (Nickel titanium) Rotary Instruments

Lentulo Spiral Filler/Rotary Paste Filler

Finger Spreader

Endodontic Plugger

Gutta Percha Points

Absorbent Paper Points

Endodontic Files

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



DENTSPLY and Sirona Merge Operations

Ultradent Products Launches MTA Flow Repair Cement

FKG Dentaire Launches XP-endo® Instruments

Septodont Launches BioRoot RCS

Lifco to Acquire Nordiska Dental's Endodontic Products

Kerr Announces New Identity for Dental Consumables Brands

Sirona, Dentsply & VDW Enter into Endodontics Partnership

Kerr Endodontics Launches ElementsFree Cordless Obturation System in Canada

Ultradent Products Launches Endo-Eze EVOS Endodontic Motor

Ultradent Products Unveils Endo-Eze Endodontic Hand Files and Burs

FKG Dentaire Introduces XP-endo Finisher

DENTSPLY Receives FDA Clearance for ProRoot MTA Root Repair Material in Pediatric Pulpotomies

DENTSPLY Launches Upgraded WaveOne Gold Line of Endodontic Files

5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 52)



The United States (21)

(21) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (24)

(24) - France (2)

(2) - Germany (7)

(7) - The United Kingdom (3)

(3) - Italy (2)

(2) - Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

