Research and Markets - Global Polyurethane Condom Market Growth at 5% CAGR by 2020 With Church and Dwight, Ansell & Reckitt Benckiser Dominating

The report forecasts the global polyurethane condom market to grow at a CAGR of 5.90 % during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyurethane condom market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through retail sales from retail outlets and online stores, for polyurethane condom products.

Over the past few years, the use of polyurethane condoms across developing nations has improved. This is demonstrated by the growing number of campaigns, promotions, and initiatives taken by the vendors and other agencies to enhance the awareness of benefits related to the use of polyurethane condoms. Moreover, the growing per capita disposable income and rising middle-income population will increase the adoption of high-priced advanced products such as thin and ultra-thin polyurethane condoms in the coming years.

According to the report, with the indication of safe sex practices and increasing awareness, individuals are shifting their attitude for sexual wellness products. The shift in attitude is evident from the new players that have entered the market and are profitable in business, even in times when the global economy is undergoing a slowdown.

Further, the report states that the awareness and availability of other methods of contraception are posing a threat to the polyurethane condom market, which is facing stiff competition, for example from Copper-T implants, surgical sterilization, oral contraception, and IUDs. Along with condoms, these methods are also endorsed by the various governmental and non-governmental organizations for family planning.

Key vendors:

Church and Dwight

Ansell

Reckitt Benckiser

Sagami Rubber Industries

