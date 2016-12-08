Global Cardiology Electrodes Market to Grow 3% by 2025 - Recent Advances in the Use of Nanomaterials are Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cardiology Electrodes Market Analysis and Trends - Adhesion Type, Application, Usability - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Cardiology Electrodes Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 3.2% from 2015 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancements in extracellular microelectrode arrays and intracellular microelectrodes, research in left-to-right shunt detection by an intravascular electrode with hydrogen as an indicator, recent advances in the use of nanomaterials and nanostructures in textiles for dry electrodes and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Adhesion Type the market is categorized into Sticky Gel Cardiology Electrodes, Wet Gel Cardiology Electrodes, Dry Cardiology Electrodes and Solid Gel Cardiology Electrodes.

Depending on the application the market is segregated by Short-Term Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Long-Term Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Stress ECG Electrodes, Resting ECG Electrodes and Neonatal ECG Electrodes.

The Usability segment market is fragmented into Reusable Cardiology Electrodes and Disposable Cardiology Electrodes.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Companies Mentioned:

3M Co

ADInstruments

Ambu A/S

Bio-Lead-Lok-B

Bio-Protech

Cardinal Health

ConMed Corp

Diagramm Halbach

GE Healthcare (a subsidiary of GE)

Leonhard Lang GmbH

(10+ Others)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Cardiology Electrodes Market, By Adhesion Type

5 Cardiology Electrodes Market, By Application

6 Cardiology Electrodes Market, By Usability

7 Cardiology Electrodes Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

