Research and Markets - Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market to Grow 3% by 2020 - Key Vendors are Moventas, Winergy & ZF Friedrichshafen

DUBLIN, Dec 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global wind turbine gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 3% with respect to installation capacity during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wind turbine gearbox market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wind turbine gearbox.

Wind turbine producers and manufacturers are paying a lot of attention to the proactive and preventive maintenance rather than reactive maintenance. Gearboxes are installed with probes, sensors, and filters to monitor the properties of gear oil, such as temperature, viscosity, contamination, and thickness. Condition monitoring plans are primarily functional for offshore turbines as the total cost of reactive maintenance is high when compared with preventive maintenance.

According to the report, the gearbox, being a crucial component of a wind turbine, needs to have high reliability. This has not been the case in the past. Increased R&D in gearbox wind technology is mainly focused on solving the reliability issue. The major focus areas of R&D include improvement in gearbox design, quality control at every step of the manufacturing process, and improvement in quality testing procedures and standards. Increased focus on R&D is expected to boost the gearbox system reliability and increase its lifespan. This will boost overall market growth in the future.

Further, the report states that the replacement cost can vary in the range of $216,000 to $540,000 based on the turbine size and the wind farm's location. This causes an increase in the overall costs of the wind power plant, creating a big growth bottleneck for the industry. The other major problem arising out of gearbox failure is the rise in downtime by two or three times, which is significantly high when compared with any other wind turbine component failure. As the cost of the gearbox is relatively high, managing the finances required for replacing and maintaining the inventory of the gearbox is a challenging task for manufacturers. This problem is mainly noticeable among small-sized wind turbines used earlier.

Key vendors:

China High Speed Transmission

Gamesa Energy Transmission

Moventas

Winergy

ZF Friedrichshafen

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Global wind turbine gearbox market by geography

Part 07: Market segmentation by installation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xpd7d3/global_wind

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716