WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning (GLW) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the glass and ceramics maker climbing by 2 percent. With the gain, Corning has reached an eight-year intraday high.



The advance by shares of Corning comes after the company said its board of directors has authorized a new $4 billion share repurchase program.



