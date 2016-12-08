The manufacturing industry relies on advances in unit operations to increase productivity, reduce expenses, and thus drive profits. Unit operations equipment is used in processes like filtration, evaporation, separation, mixing, and sedimentation. As the demand for more energy-efficient products has increased, manufacturing companies are investing heavily in R&D, which will lead the market to steady growth over the next few years. Technavio has published three research reports which highlight markets seeing increased revenue directly benefitting from developments in unit operations. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 60% discount by becoming a Technavio Insights member

Global Process Plant Equipment in Oil and Gas Industry 2016-2020

The global process plant equipment in oil and gas industry report is part of Technavio's heavy industry research portfolio. Oil and gas wells produce a mixture of hydrocarbon gas, condensate or oil, water with dissolved minerals, other gases, including nitrogen, carbon dioxide (CO2), and possibly hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and solids such as sand, dirt, scale, and corrosion products from the tubing. Process plant equipment is used to separate, remove, or transform these various components to make the hydrocarbons ready for sale.

This market research study presents insights into the changing competitive landscape and a detailed profiling and market analysis of the vendors. Also, covered in the research are the key regions or countries that would have an impact on the market during the assessment years. Technavio identifies PESCO, ALCO, Exterran, and Alfa Laval as some of the leading vendors in the global process plant equipment in oil and gas industry.

Technavio analysts forecast the global CNG compressors market to surpass revenue of more than USD 6 billion by 2020 mainly owing to the growth in the number of CNG fueling stations globally. The continuous increase in CO2 emissions globally necessitates the use of alternative fuel sources. Natural gas is a clean and affordable alternative to fossil fuels such as diesel, gasoline, and fuel oil. It is employed in vehicles in the form of CNG and LNG.

The benefits of low operating cost and the reduction in vehicular emissions have increased the adoption of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) in both passenger and commercial fleets. OEMs such as GM, Ford, Fiat, Volvo, and Audi offer light, medium, heavy vehicles, trains, and aircraft that are powered by natural gas. Car manufacturers such as GM and Ford have certified natural gas conversion systems, which can be installed without voiding the warranty, increasing their appeal to buyers. These developments augur well for the growth of the global CNG compressors market.

The robust growth of the global extrusion machinery market at a CAGR of over 4%, stems from the booming market dynamics of the prominent end-user industries. Growing globalization and urbanization has resulted in the overall improvement of living standards, which in turn, has translated into additional buying power which promotes the growth of the aviation, marine, automotive, and plastic industries.

The development of advanced extrusion machines has ensured high performance, excellent energy efficiency and low requirements for manpower and space which in turn has helped manufacturers achieve high profits and low costs. These developments foresee a positive augur outlook for the for global extrusion machinery market

