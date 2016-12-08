

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With lawmakers looking to finish up their work for the year, the Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve a $618.7 billion defense policy bill.



The Senate voted 92 to 7 in favor of the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which provides a blueprint for defense spending in the current fiscal year.



Following a 375 to 34 vote in favor of the bill in the House last week, the legislation now heads to President Barack Obama's desk.



The bill includes $3.2 billion more than Obama requested as well as a provision preventing the closing of the military prison at Guantanamo Bay.



However, the strong support for the bill in both the House and Senate suggests that lawmakers would have the votes needed to override any potential veto.



The legislation includes funding for the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and against the Islamic State as well as the biggest pay raise for U.S. troops in six years



The bill also blocks reductions in the size of the Army and Marine Corps as well as Pentagon plans to close some military bases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX