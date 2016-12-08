Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pico Projector Market Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Amalgamation of projection technology with portable electronics products and availability of feature-packed pico projectors to end-users are the key driving factors for the growth of the pico projector market. However, health and safety issues pertaining to the use of a laser source in laser beam steering (LBS)-based pico projectors is a restraining factor for the growth of the pico projector market.

The pico projector market has witnessed several launches of non-embedded pico projectors in the past couple of years. These devices are engineered with better specification than their earlier version, in terms of HD picture quality, high brightness output, multiple connectivity alternatives, and sufficient battery life; therefore, the market for non-embedded pico projectors is expected to register a higher growth rate than embedded pico projectors.

Pico projectors with 480p resolution were introduced in the market once the concept of pico projector had started to evolve. Pico projectors with 480p resolution are the perfect trade-off between the low cost and satisfactory picture quality; therefore, these products hold the largest market share.

APAC holds the largest share in the global pico projector market, and China and Japan are the key contributors of this market. APAC is also a manufacturing hub for pico projectors. A huge population and demand for portable electronics makes APAC the largest pico projector market.

Companies Mentioned:

Aaxa Technologies Inc.

Celluon Inc.

Cremotech Co. Ltd.

Global Aiptek Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lenovo Group Limited

LG Electronics Inc.

Microvision Inc.

Miroir USA

Optoma Technology Corp.

Rif6 LLC

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Pico Projector Market, by Type

8 Pico Projector Market, by Technology

9 Pico Projector Market, by Components

10 Pico Projector Market, by Specifications

11 Pico Projector Market, by Application

12 Pico Projector Market, by Geography

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

