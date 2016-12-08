Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Amines Market in Finland: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of amines market in Finland.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Finland.

Amines market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated.

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country.

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FINLAND: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. AMINES MARKET IN FINLAND

2.1. Overview of amines market

2.2. Producers of amines in Finland, including contact details and product range

3. FINLAND'S FOREIGN TRADE IN AMINES

3.1. Export and import of amines net: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of melamine: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of aniline: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN FINLAND

5. AMINES CONSUMERS IN FINNISH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Amines in Finland

5.2. Amines consumers in Finland

