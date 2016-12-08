The global greenhouse horticulture marketis expected grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalgreenhouse horticulturemarketfor 2016-2020. The market is further categorized into three product segments, including plastics, glass, and others, of which the plastic segment dominated the market with more than 81% of the overall market share in 2015.

"The greenhouse horticulture sector can make a significant contribution to the production of adequate, safe and sustainable, and good quality food, thereby fulfilling the demands of the growing population for sufficient and safe food. The rise in income of residents of countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia has led to a considerable change in demand and consumption patterns," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead powerresearch expert from Technavio.

Technavio's research study segments the global greenhouse horticulture market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In 2015, EMEA dominated the global greenhouse horticulture market with a share of 62.90%. The Americas followed with a share of 22.70% and APAC with a share of 14.40%.

Greenhouse horticulture market in EMEA

Technavio analysts expect EMEA to grow steadily during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of greenhouse horticulture across all countries in the region. Much of the revenue in the region came from European countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy. The northern and eastern Europe will be a promising region for the greenhouse horticulture market.

"Poland has a thriving horticulture market and countries such as Romania, Slovenia, and Hungary are expected to witness a positive market sentiment due to hike in investments made in the greenhouse sector," says Thanikachalam.

Greenhouse horticulture market in the Americas

The Americas has been witnessing a steady growth in the greenhouse horticulture market with most contribution coming from the US, Canada, and Mexico. In Canada, the maximum revenue came from greenhouses in Ontario. Tomatoes are the major greenhouse vegetable crop in Ontario, and almost 50% of the harvest is exported to the US.

The alliances between growers, researchers, and grow light partners allow players to offer tailored solutions that fit the exact requirements of growers across the horticulture spectrum. For the greenhouse vegetable sector in the US there are a lot of opportunities as the consumers are demanding more locally produced food. The year-round production of vegetables is not possible without greenhouses in most of the US states.

Greenhouse horticulture market in APAC

The increase in per capita food consumption, along with massive growth in urbanization, continue to expand the local demand for agribusiness products. There has been a recent explosion in the greenhouse horticulture market in APAC with China registering most of the growth. China has more than 1.5 million greenhouse installations and this is expected to grow at a significant rate soon.

South East Asian countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia are growing markets for the greenhouse horticulture with maximum revenue coming from China. Japan is also one of countries that offer great investment opportunities along with the provision for technologically advanced devices such as grow lights and LED for greenhouse produces.

The top vendors in the global faucet market highlighted in the report are:

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Netafim

Richel

Van der Hoeven

