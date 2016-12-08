CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 of $2,009,000 or $0.28 of earnings per diluted share. This compared to net income of $5,423,000 or $0.75 of earnings per diluted share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net sales of $66,612,000 in the quarter decreased by 2% compared to net sales of $67,795,000 in the same quarter of the prior year.

BUSINESS REVIEW

President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel S. Jaffee said, "While overall results are down, both our business groups have strong positive momentum.

Third party market research data from the latest twelve-week period (ending November 6, 2016) indicates that scanned sales of Cat's Pride Fresh & Light Ultimate Care are up 42% over the prior year, leading the growth of the Lightweight litter segment.

However, the positive market results came with a cost. Our Retail & Wholesale's segment reported a loss for the quarter due to the $6 million planned promotional spending primarily in support of Fresh & Light Ultimate Care products. In addition, sales of our Retail and Wholesale products were down in the period due to our decision to discontinue business with low margin customers.

Our Business to Business products delivered excellent results in the quarter, with sales increasing nearly 6.4% over last year's first quarter. Amlan International's value added animal health products performed well and greatly contributed to the period's gross margin. Product trials of Varium, our new non-antibiotic growth promoter for poultry, have exceeded our expectations thus far."

SEGMENT REVIEW

BUSINESS TO BUSINESS

First Quarter Results Three-Month Period August 1 - October 31 Change ------------------------- -------- Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 ------------ ------------ Net Sales $ 27,473,000 $ 25,821,000 6% Segment Income $ 9,408,000 $ 9,169,000 3% ------------ ------------ --------

Net sales of our animal health products increased approximately 53% with higher sales in all of our major international and domestic markets. Net sales of our fluids purification products were up approximately 6%. Higher sales of fluids purification products to edible oil producers, primarily in Europe, were partially offset by lower sales to petroleum oil processors due to normal order timing fluctuations. Net sales of our Agsorb agricultural chemical carriers were down slightly. Sales of co-packaged coarse cat litter were lower as the market for coarse cat litters continued to decline.

Segment income improved due to the higher sales and lower packaging costs, which more than offset increased marketing costs to support the international launch of Amlan International's non-antibiotic growth promotion products, Varium and NeoPrime.

RETAIL AND WHOLESALE

First Quarter Results Three-Month Period August 1 - October 31 Change -------------------------- -------- Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 ------------ ------------ Net Sales $ 39,139,000 $ 41,974,000 -7% Segment (Loss) Income $ (507,000) $ 5,402,000 N/A ------------ ------------ --------

Net sales of both our branded and private label cat litters decreased due to the decision to walk away from low margin cat litter business. We maintained our focus on the lightweight scoopable segment of the cat litter market, as reflected in higher sales of our Cat's Pride Fresh & Light Ultimate Care and private label lightweight scoopable litters. Sales of industrial and automotive absorbent products were lower for the first quarter.

Segment advertising costs increased $5,400,000 in the quarter. These costs were primarily associated with the ongoing marketing campaign to promote our Fresh & Light Ultimate Care lightweight cat litter and drove the segment loss for the first quarter. We plan to continue this campaign throughout the year and we expect advertising expense to be higher for the full year of fiscal 2017 compared to fiscal 2016.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at October 31, 2016 totaled $21,350,000, compared to $24,401,000 a year ago.

Cash provided by operating activities was $1,325,000 for the three months ended October 31, 2016, which was $7,191,000 lower than the $8,516,000 for the same period last year. This decrease was primarily the result of lower net income and the payout of the prior fiscal year's accrued incentive bonus.

Capital expenditures for the three months ended October 31, 2016 totaled $4,295,000, which was $1,136,000 more than depreciation and amortization of $3,159,000. By comparison, capital expenditures totaled $1,765,000 in the same period of last year. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 included the ongoing implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system and related infrastructure improvements.

On October 13, 2016, Oil-Dri's Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.22 per share of outstanding Common Stock and $0.165 per share of outstanding Class B Stock. The dividends were paid on December 2, 2016, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2016. At the end of the first quarter, the annualized dividend yield on the Company's Common Stock was 2.6%, based on the closing stock price on October 31, 2016 of $33.76 per share and the latest quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share.

LOOKING FORWARD

President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jaffee continued, "Our second quarter appears to be off to a great start. Our Business to Business products are performing well as we advance our promotional strategy for our value added products in the animal health, fluids purification and agricultural markets.

Within Retail and Wholesale, we will continue to compete for market share by promoting trial and creating brand awareness of Cat's Pride Fresh & Light Ultimate Care products. Our media campaign will be relatively quiet during our second fiscal quarter and will then begin again during the third quarter.

According to the same third-party, twelve-week report ending November 6, our private label lightweight products are also gaining market share, currently accounting for 70% of total Private Label Lightweight litter."

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading supplier of specialty sorbent products for crop and horticultural, fluids purification, animal health, sports field, industrial and automotive markets and is a leading manufacturer of cat litter.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except for per share amounts) (unaudited) ------------------------------------------- First Quarter Ended October 31, ------------------------------------------- 2016 % of Sales 2015 % of Sales -------- ---------- -------- ---------- Net Sales $ 66,612 100.0% $ 67,795 100.0% Cost of Sales (45,887) (68.9)% (47,142) (69.5)% -------- ---------- -------- ---------- Gross Profit 20,725 31.1% 20,653 30.5% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (17,679) (26.5)% (12,877) (19.0)% -------- ---------- -------- ---------- Operating Income 3,046 4.6% 7,776 11.5% Interest Expense (251) (0.4)% (259) (0.4)% Other (Expense) Income (116) (0.2)% 23 -% -------- ---------- -------- ---------- Income Before Income Taxes 2,679 4.0% 7,540 11.1% Income Tax Expense (670) (1.0)% (2,117) (3.1)% -------- ---------- -------- ---------- Net Income $ 2,009 3.0% $ 5,423 8.0% ======== ========== ======== ========== Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 0.30 $ 0.82 Basic Class B Common $ 0.23 $ 0.61 Diluted Common $ 0.28 $ 0.75 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 5,004 4,975 Basic Class B Common 2,067 2,037 Diluted Common 7,138 7,063 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for per share amounts) (unaudited) As of October 31, ------------------- 2016 2015 --------- --------- Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 15,991 $ 21,011 Short-term Investments 5,359 3,390 Accounts Receivable, Net 30,971 31,889 Inventories 23,567 21,486 Prepaid Expenses 10,111 8,341 --------- --------- Total Current Assets 85,999 86,117 --------- --------- Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 81,688 78,801 Other Assets 32,380 27,029 --------- --------- Total Assets $ 200,067 $ 191,947 ========= ========= Current Liabilities Current Maturities of Notes Payable $ 3,083 $ 3,083 Accounts Payable 6,910 7,561 Dividends Payable 1,479 1,406 Accrued Expenses 15,855 16,694 --------- --------- Total Current Liabilities 27,327 28,744 --------- --------- Noncurrent Liabilities Notes Payable 9,140 12,194 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 46,826 35,783 --------- --------- Total Noncurrent Liabilities 55,966 47,977 --------- --------- Stockholders' Equity 116,774 115,226 --------- --------- Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 200,067 $ 191,947 ========= ========= Book Value Per Share Outstanding $ 16.51 $ 16.43 Acquisitions of: Property, Plant and Equipment First Quarter $ 4,295 $ 1,765 Year To Date $ 4,295 $ 1,765 Depreciation and Amortization Charges First Quarter $ 3,159 $ 2,939 Year To Date $ 3,159 $ 2,939 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended October 31, --------------------------- 2016 2015 ------------- ------------- CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 2,009 $ 5,423 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition: Depreciation and Amortization 3,159 2,939 Increase in Accounts Receivable (688) (414) Increase in Inventories (367) (126) Increase in Accounts Payable 476 387 (Decrease) Increase in Accrued Expenses (3,592) 33 Increase in Pension and Postretirement Benefits 464 432 Other (136) (158) ------------- ------------- Total Adjustments (684) 3,093 ------------- ------------- Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,325 8,516 ------------- ------------- CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital Expenditures (4,295) (1,765) Net Dispositions (Purchase) of Investment Securities 4,827 (1,200) Other 1 - ------------- ------------- Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 533 (2,965) ------------- ------------- CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal Payments on Long-Term Debt (3,083) (3,484) Dividends Paid (1,477) (1,377) Purchase of Treasury Stock (122) (18) Other 128 202 ------------- ------------- Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (4,554) (4,677) ------------- ------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 58 (1) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (2,638) 873 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 18,629 20,138 ------------- ------------- Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 15,991 $ 21,011 ============= =============

