

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.55 billion, or $3.47 per share. This was up from $0.74 billion, or $2.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 124.3% to $4.15 billion. This was up from $1.85 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.55 Bln. vs. $0.74 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 109.5% -EPS (Q4): $3.47 vs. $2.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.2% -Revenue (Q4): $4.15 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 124.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.00 - $4.15 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX