Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2016) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) ("NSM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven Gray P.Geo to the position of Vice President of Exploration.

"Steve has extensive experience in both mining and exploration and after spending the last few months helping us develop our plans for 2017 we are very excited to have Steve join the company to help us execute on our programs going forward" said John Carter, CEO of Northern Sphere Mining.

Steve has worked in the mining industry for 24 years since graduating from the Carleton University of Ottawa in 1992. As a P. Geo and "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, Steve possesses diverse experience within the resource management sector, from the exploration stage, to the resource estimation stage, and through to the extraction and remediation stages. His efforts have included working as a mine geologist for Placer Dome, as Senior Geologist for Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting, and as Chief Geologist with Kirkland Lake Gold, Richmont Mines, and Primero Mining. Steve has also held positions as a Mine Manager, operating open pit mines and plants in precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral commodities.

For further information, please contact:

John Carter

Chief Executive Officer

Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Tel: 905-302-3843

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere Mining is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets, with an emphasis on near term production opportunities. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere Mining has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

