Veritas Technologies, the leader in information management, today announced that Gartner, a leading IT research and advisory firm, has named Veritas as a Leader in Gartner's December 2016 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA), for the 13th consecutive year. To access the report, click here.

By reviewing vendors that provide archiving for email, social media, IM, files and other content types, Gartner evaluated vendors on their completeness of vision and ability to execute in the areas of compliance, discovery, and reference use cases for archive data. Veritas' Enterprise Vault.cloud and market-share-leading EIA on-premises platform Enterprise Vault were evaluated, which we believe are proof points of the company's continued focus on providing business value from, as well as comprehensive content visibility and classification for, archived data.

"We are honored to again be included as a Leader in this year's Magic Quadrant," said Mike Palmer, Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer, Veritas. "We feel this recognition from Gartner reflects our continued commitment to evolve our solutions in a way that empowers our customers to gain better control and management of what information is retained or deleted, whether that data is stored on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments."

Veritas helps organizations manage data and extract new business value as they transform towards the future of digital business. Constant uptime and the inherent risk of data loss is driving the need for comprehensive enterprise data management solutions that provide industry leading insight, availability and data protection technology. This is critical to accelerating digital transformation and insight, in particular, is vital to any information governance strategy.

Veritas' Enterprise Vault solutions provide enormous business value to any data driven enterprise by allowing them to gain insight from their information and make informed decisions on what to retain or delete. In fact, with the latest release of Enterprise Vault, Federal organizations now gain support for a FedRAMP Authorized SaaS level, moderate impact cloud service to help manage email records electronically via the Capstone approach developed by the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration. Enterprise Vault.cloud provides archiving capabilities as-a-service with e-Discovery features including search, tagging, legal hold, export and review.

What Makes a Magic Quadrant Leader?

According to the report, "Leaders have the highest combined measures of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They have a proven track record of financial performance and an established market presence. In terms of vision, they are perceived as thought leaders, with well-articulated plans for ease of use, product breadth and how to address scalability. For vendors to have long-term success, they must plan to address the expanded market requirements for EIA, including support for multiple content types, support for the cloud, solid relevant e-discovery functionality and a seamless user experience. Leaders not only must deliver to current market requirements, which continue to change, but also need to anticipate and begin to deliver on future requirements. A cornerstone for Leaders is the ability to articulate how these requirements will be addressed as part of their vision for expanded archive management. As a group, Leaders are considered as part of most new purchase proposals, and have high success rates in winning new business." Veritas is one of six Leaders in this Magic Quadrant.

