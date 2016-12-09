VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Lions Gate Metals Inc. ("Lions Gate" or the "Company") (CSE: LGM)(CSE: LGM.CN) announces that Peter Born has resigned as director of the Company in order to dedicate more time to other endeavors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Born for his contributions to the Company. The Company also announces that Cale Moodie has been appointed as a new director of the Company. Mr. Moodie joins the board as audit committee chair and independent director. Mr. Moodie is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant who's career in public resource markets spans well over a decade in roles such as founder, Chief Financial Officer, director and audit committee chair for numerous publicly traded mineral exploration companies.

The Company is pleased to announce a total of 2,375,000 stock options have been granted to the directors of the Company and certain consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.165 per share and will vest as to 25% every 3 months after the grant date.

