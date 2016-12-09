

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 951.8 trillion yen.



That exceeded forecasts for 3.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The M3 money stock advanced an annual 3.4 percent to 1,273.8 trillion yen versus forecasts for a gain of 3.2 percent - which also would have been unchanged.



The L money stock picked up 1.9 percent on year to 1,659.4 trillion yen after adding 1.6 percent a month earlier.



