Sofia Connect Extends Network Reach via Strategic Partnership with Megaport to Enable Elastic Interconnectivity Throughout Eastern Europe





Partnership Pairs Sofia Connect's Deep Footprint with Megaport's Software Defined Network and Cloud Onramp Capabilities.

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), the global leader in Software Defined Network (SDN) - based elastic interconnection, announces that Omnix Group EAD whom it acquired earlier this year, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sofia Connect EOOD ("Sofia Connect"), a leading wholesale carrier with headquarters in Bulgaria acting as a gateway provider, linking carriers from the Balkans, Caucasus region, and the Middle East to Western Internet hubs.

The partnership enables Sofia Connect to sell Megaport's SDN services to their extensive customer base across their vast European network. Megaport pioneered the first platform that allows companies to instantly manage their connectivity from anywhere, on any device. With Megaport's SDN, customers can consume elastic bandwidth, pay for what they use, and adjust it as their business demands change.

Sofia Connect provides broadband and telecommunications services in Central and Western Europe countries as well as the Balkan Area, Ukraine, Georgia, and Armenia. Services include data transport, internet access, colocation, and hosting solutions. Sofia Connect customers will have direct, instant, scalable access to Megaport's global ecosystem of over 200 service providers, including major cloud services like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Megaport also provides connectivity to leading internet exchange service providers.

"Sofia Connect is a network leader in Europe and beyond," said Denver Maddux, CEO of Megaport. "Their experience and credibility make them a trusted enabler of network services in locations that extend well beyond the current Megaport footprint, reaching into cities with increasing demand for cloud networking services. Our respective footprints are very complementary and provide excellent coverage across Europe. Enabling Sofia Connect's customers with our SDN services and global footprint opens the door for new cloud use cases. It is an absolute pleasure to work with such an amazing team."

"Megaport's cloud service provider ecosystem is substantial," said Yuliy Nushev, CEO of Sofia Connect. "We are impressed with the growth of their cloud service provider ecosystem and the number of regional cloud on ramps across their network. Not only does this provide significant choice of service providers, it also enables a greater ability to localize traffic for cloud application performance and address issues of data sovereignty. Our customers demand high performance cloud connects. We are excited to empower our customers with industry-leading elastic interconnection services via Megaport."

About Sofia Connect

Sofia Connect is a leading wholesale carrier with headquarters in Bulgaria, specialized in providing comprehensive connectivity solutions to carriers, ISPs and content providers of all sizes throughout the Balkans, the Caucasus and increasingly in the Middle East regions. Sofia Connect's service portfolio includes the whole range from BGP transit, remote peering, managed bandwidth, wavelength services, down to dark fibre provisioning.



Through the Caucasus Cable System, a state-of-the-art submarine cable across the Black Sea, Sofia Connect provides the fastest and safest route from the Caucasus and the northern Middle East to Europe. An increasing number of carriers in the region, including from Georgia, Armenia and Iraq count on Sofia Connect's services. With an upstream capacity in excess of 200 Gbps Sofia Connect ranks among the biggest IP transit providers in the region.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Megaport's global Software Defined Network enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services and data centres across the world. Services can be directly controlled by customers via their mobile devices, computer, or our open API. Megaport's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various cities.

Led by industry veteran Denver Maddux, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and cloud connectivity. Megaport connects over 550 customers throughout its 140+ locations in 36 markets in 19 countries. Megaport is an Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner. If you would like to learn more about Megaport, please visit megaport.com.

