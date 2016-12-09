





SINGAPORE, Dec 9, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Having established Datacloud as Europe's foremost networking and business deal making forum for data center and cloud players, customers, investors and suppliers, the widely acclaimed event is now scheduled to take place in the growth markets of Asia on February 23, 2017.BroadGroup, the consulting, publishing and professional events firm has announced the early speakers' rostrum which includes experts from Asia, the US and Europe.Set to be the first deal-making forum for the region, the event offers a return on investment for attendees: it uniquely brings together data center operators with IT infrastructure leaders looking to deploy assets across the Asia region - colocation, hosting, cloud services, data center and vendor solution sales are all transacted at the event; provides outstanding content with an impressive line-up of guest speakers and the latest findings from BroadGroup research; and is the only event that attracts the top leadership of operating companies."Datacloud is unique," commented Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup. "You will not find a trade show, but you will find a highly structured networking forum for senior executives complemented by a far reaching programme covering hot topics such as China, blockchain, enterprise cloud strategies, agile infrastructure, finance and investment, location for data centers and more. With the addition of the Awards it makes for an exceptional event."Datacloud Asia will host the first annual Data Center and Cloud Awards (nominations close 10 Jan '17), ending the conference day combined with a reception hosted by Digital Realty and a dinner at the prestigious Capella Hotel Conference Center on Sentosa Island, minutes from Singapore's business district.Sponsors for the event include Schneider Electric, Digital Realty, Telin Singapore, Kingsland Data Center, Datwyler, Lamda Hellix Data Centers, and has a range of industry and media partners including Globeron, Asia Cloud Computing Association, iMiller Public Relations, techUK, European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), BICSI and WiredRE.Lead Media Partner is Data Economy (www.data-economy.com) and Intelligence Partner is Colocation Markets Quarterly (CMQ).Early discounted tickets are available until 31 December 2016. For more information, please see www.datacloud.asia and follow us on Twitter @DatacloudAsia.About BroadGroupFounded in 2002, BroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services company providing a value chain of information services focused on datacenter and cloud. A market leader in commercial due diligence consulting, the company aims to inspire through insight to its customers and partners, create content-rich events and deliver networking platforms anywhere deals are done in the cloud economy. For more information, visit www.broad-group.com and email enquiries@broad-group.com.Source: BroadGroupCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.